15 women charged with ‘idle and disorderly’ conduct 

By Alieu Jallow

Magistrate Isatou Sallah Mbye on Wednesday charged and fined 15 young women, mostly Nigerian nationals, for engaging in “idle and disorderly” conduct.

According to the Prosecution, on or about August 10th, 2024, Faith Mosses, Esther Agudosi, Joy Rice Kumba Sarr, and 32 others within the jurisdiction of Kanifing Municipal in the Republic of the Gambia were found idle and disorderly contrary to section 166(e) of the criminal code cap 10:01 volume 3 laws of the Gambia.

Sergeant Amadou Baldeh, on behalf of the IGP, informed the court of the police initiative to target criminal hideouts. A joint task force was formed following a tip-off that a significant amount of criminal activity was cantered around motels and brothels in Kanifing, leading to the deployment of a patrol team.

Sergeant Bah said the patrol team, while at West Field, found Kumba Sarr at West Park at around 22:00 hours and couldn’t give any convincing reasons for being within the vicinity; thus, she was arrested and taken to the Serrekunda police station. He further informed the court that the patrol team proceeded to City Pop, Senegambia New Road and Kololi Taban, where they arrested several other people.

After reading the statement of offence, 15 people pleaded guilty while 21 others pleaded not guilty. In her ruling, Magistrate Sallah Mbye said the 15 who pleaded guilty were honest in their plea and thus pleaded with the court to tamper justice with mercy, with some of them pledging to quit the business and be law-abiding.

She convicted them and fined them D1000, and in default, they will be remanded in Mile 2 for one month, and for the non-Gambians, if there is any repeat of such act, they will be deported.

The matter is adjourned to Thursday, 29th August 2024, for bail determination and possible hearing for the 21 others.