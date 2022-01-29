Fatu Network-Gambian Journalist Sarjo Brito Selected For US Midterm Election Coverage

Journalist Sarjo Brito
Sarjo Brito, a Gambian journalist who works as Sub-Editor at The Fatu Network is among 50 journalists selected worldwide to take part in an 11 month virtual briefing series- to be held from January to November.

The selection was done by the United States Foreign Press Center and has been confirmed by the United States Embassy in The Gambia which has congratulated the Gambian journalist for being selected to participate in the 2022 “Foreign Press Centers’ (FPC) virtual coverage of the U.S. Midterm Elections.

The program will bring participating journalists close to the American Electoral System with access to subject matter specialists who will offer exclusive insights into the U.S. electoral process.

The Foreign Press Centre has identified topics that will be critical in the upcoming midterm elections and that will interest foreign reporters.

 

