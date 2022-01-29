Coach Tom Saintfiet Vows To Surprise Cameroon

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Head Coach of The Gambia National Team, Tom Saintfiet has told reporters that the team has nothing to lose as it’s ready to face AFCON’s host Cameroon in the quarter final on 29 January 2022. Cameroon has won the AFCON five times: 1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017.

The coach expressed hope that the Scorpions will beat Cameroon and proceed to the simi-finals, noting that Cameroon is well-experienced but that the Scorpions will do their utmost best in the game. He disclosed his team had some injuries but that the players were speedily recovering and hopes that they will play against Cameroon.

“We are happy that all the squad and staff tested negative to Covid. The moral is high as we are in the quarter final which sounds fantastic.”

Since Gambia made its first appearance in the tournament, football enthusiasts continue talking about their performance in the nations league. It can also be heard on both radios and TVs that The Gambian team play together as a family. “Now everyone is talking about Gambia everywhere. We are doing our best to put Gambia at the highest level and we are proud of that. We are playing Cameroon which is a very strong team, but we are not afraid of them,” he said.

“Cameroon is the host and they have the largest fans. We hope our tactical plans will work. We have to be realistic and respect them but many times we play against bigger nations and beat them.We have policies to change the game and I believe in my players. I believe that we have the quality to make it very difficult for Cameroon,” he expressed.

Midfielder Ebou Adams, forward player Yusupha Njie, and defender James Gomez alle expressed hope that the team will continue their impressive performance in the tournament. James, whose defensive performance in the AFCON has been the talk of the town express hope that they will defeat Cameroon to give the fans the joy they deserve.