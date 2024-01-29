Fatoumatta Kargbo’s Assailant Appeared in Court

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

The assailant, Haruna Tine, who brutally murdered Fatoumatta Kargbo by stabbing her on Friday, January 12, 2024, appeared before Principal Magistrate Sallah Mbye of the Kanifing Magistrate Court on Monday, January 29, 2024. The case was brought by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and was represented by Sub-Inspector Jammeh.

The particulars of the offence state that on January 19, 2024, at HM Bureau de Change in Westfield, within the Kanifing municipality of the Republic of The Gambia, Harouna Tine, with malice aforethought, caused the death of Fatoumatta Kargbo (an HM Bureau staff) by stabbing her in the chest, thereby committing an offence. The accused, who is standing trial, prefers to speak Wolof.

Sub-Inspector Lamin Jammeh, representing the Inspector General of Police, informed the court that if the accused is found guilty, he could face life imprisonment or the death penalty. Jammeh stated, “We are applying under Section 62 of the Criminal Procedure Code for the matter to be transferred to the Special Criminal Court and also under Section 208A for the accused to be remanded in Mile 2 Central Prison.”

The accused, Harouna Tine, did not opt for the transfer of the case to the High Court. He informed the court that he was only made aware of his appearance in court that morning and expressed his desire to hire the services of a lawyer.

Upon hearing the submission of the state prosecution, Principal Magistrate Sallah made the following ruling: “I have considered the application of the prosecution, reviewed the relevant laws, and concurred that this court lacks the jurisdiction to hear the case. Therefore, I have transferred the case to the High Court and also remanded the accused person.”