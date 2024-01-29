Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Fatoumatta Kargbo’s Assailant Appeared in Court

1160
- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

The assailant, Haruna Tine, who brutally murdered Fatoumatta Kargbo by stabbing her on Friday, January 12, 2024, appeared before Principal Magistrate Sallah Mbye of the Kanifing Magistrate Court on Monday, January 29, 2024. The case was brought by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and was represented by Sub-Inspector Jammeh.

- Advertisement -

The particulars of the offence state that on January 19, 2024, at HM Bureau de Change in Westfield, within the Kanifing municipality of the Republic of The Gambia, Harouna Tine, with malice aforethought, caused the death of Fatoumatta Kargbo (an HM Bureau staff) by stabbing her in the chest, thereby committing an offence. The accused, who is standing trial, prefers to speak Wolof.

Sub-Inspector Lamin Jammeh, representing the Inspector General of Police, informed the court that if the accused is found guilty, he could face life imprisonment or the death penalty. Jammeh stated, “We are applying under Section 62 of the Criminal Procedure Code for the matter to be transferred to the Special Criminal Court and also under Section 208A for the accused to be remanded in Mile 2 Central Prison.”

The accused, Harouna Tine, did not opt for the transfer of the case to the High Court. He informed the court that he was only made aware of his appearance in court that morning and expressed his desire to hire the services of a lawyer.

Upon hearing the submission of the state prosecution, Principal Magistrate Sallah made the following ruling: “I have considered the application of the prosecution, reviewed the relevant laws, and concurred that this court lacks the jurisdiction to hear the case. Therefore, I have transferred the case to the High Court and also remanded the accused person.”

Previous article
Hagie Gai Drammeh Foundation Facilitates Return of 16-year-old Essa Jallow to School
Next article
West African Military-Led Nations Exit ECOWAS, Citing Alleged Threats and Betrayal

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions