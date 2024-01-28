Hagie Gai Drammeh Foundation Facilitates Return of 16-year-old Essa Jallow to School

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Hagie Gai Drammeh Foundation for the Physically Challenged has facilitated the return of 16-year-old Essa Jallow to school by paying his tuition fees.

Essa attends the Christian Community of Latrikunda Lower Basic School (CCLK) but has had to drop out of school as a result of not being able to pay his fees.

“But now he can smile again as he will be rejoining his friends at the school, where he will be going to the seventh grade.

“The support of D10,500 was made possible through the intervention of a Dutch couple (Millie and Ronald De Ridder) who are our partners,” Drammeh told The Fatu Network.

Mr. Drammeh revealed that the Dutch couple understood that the foundation aims to change the lives of marginalized physically challenged people and that’s why they deem it necessary to support it.

Before this recent support, the foundation presented cash to a physically challenged young man to support his education.

Among the beneficiaries was Essa Jallow, a grade 7 student, who was at risk of dropping out from school.

“We explained Essa’s situation to the Dutch couple (Mili and Ronal), and they wasted no time in supporting,” Drammeh explained.

A cash of ten thousand five hundred dalasis to cover Essa’s academic year was presented to his mother.

Drammeh described the couple as generous people with good intentions for persons with disabilities.

With this support, young Essa will now return to school to pursue his studies in upper-basic education.

“We will continue the sponsorship up to his university level if he continues to produce good results,” Drammeh reassured.

Essa’s mother, Isatou Lamarana Jallow, who has been struggling to settle her son’s academic fees, described the gesture as timely and positive.

“I can’t believe this is happening… I’m so excited that my son will be back to school once again because he’s brilliant.

“I want him to focus on his education so that one day he will make us proud.

“He loves football so much, but his conditions won’t allow him to play football, that’s why I always encourage him to focus on education,” she said.

She expressed her profound gratitude to the school, saying this will ease the burden on her as the breadwinner who provides for the family.

“I am very grateful to the Hagie Gai Foundation for supporting my education.

“My mother is doing everything for me and sometimes it’s very difficult.

“With this support I will do everything to make the donors and my mother get everlasting joy from it…,” Essa recommits himself.

In a similar but different engagement, the foundation also supported another child’s education, and the presentation was held at the foundation’s headquarters in Kanifing.