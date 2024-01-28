Kalifa Cham ‘dreams’ of playing for The Gambia 

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

An 18-year-old Gambian-born left-back, Kalifa Cham, who plays for U.E. Sant Andreu in the Spanish juvenile league, says he dreams of playing for the Gambian national team.

The 2005-born left-back is known for his blistering pace, technicality on the ball, and upper-body strength.

The Bakau-born youngster is also well known for his defensive ability in the left-back position.

He made 15 appearances in the ongoing league.

The left-back is also good at taking free kicks and has a shooting power ability toward the goal.

When asked by journalist Seedy Jobe if he will represent his country when the call is made, Cham replied: “My dream is to play for the Gambia national team and defend the country’s colour.”

He added: “Since I was a kid, my only dream is to become a professional footballer who will one day wear the national team’s jersey.”

It remains to be seen if the Gambian football authorities will call the young lad as he keeps developing his footballing career abroad.