Fatoumata A. Jobe’s Journey as The Gambia’s Top Female Barber

By Michaella Faith Wright

In a profession traditionally dominated by men, Fatoumata A. Jobe has established herself as one of The Gambia’s finest barbers. With three years in the industry, her passion for barbering has driven her to overcome challenges and skepticism, turning her dream into reality.

For Fatoumata, barbering is more than just a profession—it’s a culture and a passion that has shaped her career. However, the journey has not been without obstacles. In a society where seeing a young female barber was once unheard of, she faced skepticism and doubt. Many questioned her abilities before giving her a chance, but she remained focused on her goal, believing that talent would always triumph over doubt.

“At first, people found it funny that a woman could be a barber. It was tough, but I chose to focus on the destination, not the journey. That mindset has brought me this far,” she shared.

Despite the hurdles, Fatoumata has become a rising star in the industry, earning the trust of her clients and proving that women can thrive in any profession they are passionate about. Her dream of being the best female barber in the country is slowly coming to life.

Balancing her career with her other profession as a teacher, she acknowledges that teaching alone cannot pay the bills, which is why she remains dedicated to barbering. She credits her boss for his unwavering support and belief in her talent, vowing to make him proud.

To young women aspiring to break into the barbering industry, Fatoumata offers words of encouragement: “If you have a passion for barbering, pursue it, love it, and never let doubt stop you.”