Youssou Ndour’s Korité Message: Forgiveness and Gratitude for Support After Recent Losses

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

During the Korité prayer at the Massalikoul Djinane mosque in Dakar, Senegalese artist and businessman Youssou Ndour spoke about forgiveness and gratitude. He asked for forgiveness from those he may have wronged and sought divine mercy, while also stating that he has forgiven everyone.

- Advertisement -

“I ask forgiveness from anyone I may have hurt. I also ask God to forgive me if I have offended someone,” he said. Ndour also thanked the Senegalese people for their support following the recent passing of his collaborator Jimmy Mbaye and his father, El Hadji Elimane Ndour.