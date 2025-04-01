‘I Have Lost Faith I Could Walk the Streets Without Being Abducted’: Momodou Taal to Leave U.S.

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Momodou Taal, a Cornell University doctoral candidate from The Gambia, has voluntarily decided to leave the U.S. after a judge rejected his request to block his deportation. Taal’s student visa was revoked due to his involvement in pro-Palestinian protests, which U.S. officials deemed disruptive and harmful to the campus environment.

On social media, Taal expressed, “I have lost faith I could walk the streets without being abducted,” explaining his decision to leave the U.S. He had also faced backlash for his statements following the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, including tweets like “colonised peoples have the right to resist by any means necessary” and “Glory to the resistance!”

In response to the criticism of his remarks, Taal previously told CNN in November 2023, “I think it’s quite racist, Islamophobic that before I’m allowed to have a view on genocide, I have to condemn a terrorist organization.”

He added, “I can say clearly categorically I abhor the killing of all civilians no matter where they are and who does it.” His attorney also voiced concern over the treatment of Taal, asking, “What is America if people like Momodou are not welcome here?”