Faraba Banta Crowned Champions of Kombo East Knockout Tournament for Fourth Time

By Alieu Jallow

Faraba Banta were crowned champions of the 2024–2025 Kombo East Knockout Tournament for a record fourth time after a dramatic 6-5 victory in a post-match penalty shootout over Kafuta Jarisu in a fiercely contested final.

The match, played before an electrified crowd, saw both teams create clear chances in regular time but fail to convert. Faraba Banta’s Bakary Badjie missed a golden opportunity in the first 20 minutes when his header went off target, while Kafuta’s Omar Jarju had a close-range effort denied by Faraba’s vigilant goalkeeper.

With full-time ending in a stalemate, the match was decided by penalties. Faraba Banta showed remarkable composure under pressure, with all six of their kickers sending the Kafuta goalkeeper the wrong way. In contrast, Kafuta scored five of their six attempts, handing the title to the dominant Faraba side, who had clearly learned from their earlier defeat in the group stages.

The two teams had previously clashed in the tournament, with Kafuta emerging victorious. However, Faraba Banta, determined not to repeat past mistakes, came back stronger. Head coach Omar BJ Cham, popularly known as “Bun,” credited the team’s ability to adapt as key to their victory.

“We took lessons from that earlier defeat and turned it into motivation for the final,” Cham said. “The boys gave it their all.”

Faraba Banta’s captain, Momodou Saidykhan, expressed his joy and pride in lifting the trophy. “This win means a lot to us as a team,” he said. “We’ve chased this for the past two years without success, so this is a moment of great fulfillment.”

Despite the loss, Kafuta’s head coach remained optimistic. “We are disappointed, but we accept the result in good faith. Our team featured some of the youngest players in the tournament, and this experience will only make us stronger for next season.”

At the close of the event, Faraba Banta were presented with the championship trophy and a cash prize of D50,000. Runners-up Kafuta walked away with D40,000 as the curtain closed on an exciting 2024–2025 Kombo East tournament.