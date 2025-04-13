NPP, PPP Candidates File Nomination Credentials, Call on Voters for Support

- Advertisement -

By Mama A. Touray

As Half Die residents head to the polls, two candidates—Salieu Jallow of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and the National People’s Party (NPP) candidate – have filed their nomination credentials with the Independent Electoral Commission, urging voters to support them.

The first candidate to submit his credentials was the NPP candidate, who called on the people of Half Die Ward to vote for him, stating that he is the most competent candidate for the position.

“They should vote for me because I am the right candidate for them. I live here in Half Die, and I understand their problems. They know I can solve them,” he said. “I just want to encourage everyone to come out in large numbers on Election Day to vote for me so I can work with them.”

He further added that the enthusiasm and support he received during his nomination show that the residents of Half Die Ward want him as their candidate, which gives him strength every day.

On the other hand, Salieu Jallow, the PPP candidate, emphasized his competence and reasons why residents should vote for him.

“If you ask the people about this journey I am embarking on, they will tell you it’s driven by my passion for serving my people. As for someone claiming they are more competent than me, that’s their opinion; I know my competence, and it speaks for itself,” he stated.

He stressed that his work for the people of Half Die, Banjul South, and Banjul as a whole is not new.

“I’ve been working for them, and that’s something I’ve always done. I won’t respond to claims about someone being more competent than me. I have a proven track record, not just in Half Die, but throughout Banjul and The Gambia. I’ve always worked for the well-being and progress of my people. The residents of Half Die know what I can offer, and I trust they understand what’s best for them,” he said.

When asked why he didn’t bring a large crowd like the NPP candidate did, Jallow explained, “The size of the crowd doesn’t affect me. It’s my decision, and I want to thank my party for respecting that. We came here with a purpose and without fanfare out of respect for our Christian community, who are observing Lent. If it were Ramadan, we wouldn’t have come with a crowd either, as we wanted to show respect for the Christian community.”

He also expressed confidence that had it not been for the Lent period, they could have attracted a larger crowd, as the party has supporters from all walks of life.

“I believe in myself and in my team’s ability to fulfill our responsibilities. By Allah’s will, we will uplift our people and accomplish what is entrusted to us,” he concluded.