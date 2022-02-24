EU Report Recommends Reforms in Gambia’s Electoral Laws

- Advertisement -

By: Christian Conteh

The European Union (EU) Election Observation Mission (EOM) has as part of its recommendation called on the Gambia to reform its electoral laws to bring them up to speed with international and regional standards.

Norbert Neuser, Former Member of the European Parliament from Germany is the missions Chief Observer, he noted that, “The EU Election Observation Mission positively assessed the voting and counting process on Election Day. But structural deficiencies and critical procedural and legal gaps require fundamental reform.”

The EU EOM Final Report, which offers 20 recommendations for the Gambian authorities’ consideration, proposes essential changes to the electoral legal framework. to streamline provisions of the Draft Constitution, the Draft Elections Act, and other Acts relevant to the conduct of elections.

“It is fundamental to increase the Independent Electoral Commission’s capacity and transparency in critical areas, including the establishment of specialised divisions (legal, gender). The EU EOM proposes publishing the complete presidential election results, disaggregated by polling station, on its website.

In addition, for all future elections, the Mission suggests releasing disaggregated results during the tabulation process. Our Mission also recommends that legal provisions are made for continuous registration and updating of the voter register,” Norbert Neuser said.

Of the 20 recommendations contained in the mission’s final report, the Chief Observer noted that seven are considered priority recommendations.

“The Mission recommends introducing a detailed and comprehensive complaints procedure throughout the electoral process with reasonable time limits for adjudication, regulating matters such as format and venue, including for the implementation of the Code on Election Campaign Ethics.

Furthermore, to formalise clear and coherent procedures for polling, counting, result transfer, and collation, in conjunction with the introduction of improved security measures of result and collation forms.”

The mission is expected to hold discussions with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), political parties, civil society groups and other stakeholders.