APRC To Contest for National Assembly Seats In 7 Constituencies

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Alliance for Patriotic Re-orientation and Construction (APRC) has announced that the party will contest in the forthcoming National Assembly election which is scheduled for 9th April, 2022, in Seven (7) Constituencies. The party made the announcement through a press release dated 22nd February 2022.

According to the press statement “The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Alliance for Patriotic Re- orientation and Construction (APRC), under the leadership of Rtd. Hon. Fabakary Tombong Jatta, Chairman and Party Leader wishes to inform the general public more specially the militants of the APRC Party that the Party will be contesting the forth coming National Assembly Elections 2022 which is already scheduled to take place on the 9th April 2022.”

The press release stated that the party will put candidates in the following constituencies: Bundung kakunda Constituency- Kanifing Municipality, Jeshwang Constituency – Kanifing Municipality, Foni Jarrol Constituency-West Coast Region, Foni Bondali Constituency -West Coast Region, Foni Kansala Constituency -West Coast Region, Foni Berefet Constituency – West Coast Region and Foni Bintang Constituency – both in the West Coast Region.

The party called on its interested candidates to pick the application forms from the APRC Constituency Chairpersons with a deadline submission slated for 26th February at 12:00noon.

In conclusion, it says the National Selection Committee will be finalizing the selection process on Sunday 27th February 2022 for selection of candidates who shall be contesting under the banner of the APRC Party.