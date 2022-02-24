“I Will Resign As Bank Governor If The Bank Is Found Guilty” – Buah Saidy

0
Buah Saidy, Governor of the Central Bank of The Gambia
- Advertisement -

By Amara Thoronka

The Governor of the Central Bank of The Gambia, Buah Saidy, has in a joint press conference held in Banjul on 23 February 2022 pledged to resign from his job as Bank Governor if the Central Bank is found culpable in the ongoing D155 million fraud investigation where a staff of the Bank is alleged to have involved.

- Advertisement -

The Governor also vowed to take legal action against the claimants of the said allegation if the Bank is proven innocent.

“There is no way someone will fraudulently bring D155 million without our knowledge. In addition to our security personnel, we also have CCTV cameras everywhere in the Bank. I have a reputation to protect. I will resign my job as Bank Governor of the Central Bank of the Gambia if the ongoing investigation finds the bank guilt of the said allegations. But if it is proven otherwise, we will take legal action against those making the allegations”

He disclosed that the said staff of the bank who is alleged to have involved in the act has been sent on leave pending conclusion of police investigation into the matter.

Preliminary police investigation has disclosed that the claimants [Ansumana Bah and Co] were lured by an organized criminal syndicate to form a charity organization in The Gambia in a bid to secure a £2.5 million (equivalence of D155) fund from a philanthropist in the United Kingdom.

- Advertisement -

The fraudsters are said to have convinced the claimants  that the funds were smuggled into the country and put in boxes and kept safely in one of the houses of their partners in The Gambia; adding that the said British Pounds were converted into local currencies equivalent to D155 million partly mutilated which needed to be changed to new notes at the Central Bank; saying that some workers in the bank were asking for D11.1 million bribe to be paid through a staff of the bank, Abdou Ceesay.

The said preliminary investigation further disclosed that throughout the period, the claimants never engage the Bank but were however banking on the persuasive statements of the fraudsters.

Investigations are ongoing.

Previous articleRather Than Wait for Presidential Appointments GDC’s Mc Cham Encourages Political Leaders to Go for Parliamentary Seats

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions