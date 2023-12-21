Escalating Conflict in Gaza: Rising Death Toll (20,000) and Humanitarian Crisis

- Advertisement -

By: Seringe ST Touray

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have pushed the Palestinian death toll toward 20,000, displacing nearly 2 million people. Recent bombings targeted homes, a refugee camp, and a hospital, intensifying concerns about civilian safety.

The UK and Germany, longstanding allies of Israel, are urging for a “sustainable ceasefire” amid the conflict. UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron calls for a “much more surgical, clinical and targeted approach” from Israel. Israel’s President Herzog expresses readiness for a humanitarian pause but insists on continuing the attack on Hamas “in order to undermine their military capabilities or their ability to rule Gaza.”

Concerns rise over Israel’s rules of engagement, especially after the shooting of three unarmed Israeli hostages seeking surrender in Gaza. Reports of civilian casualties, including at a church compound and a school, raise international alarm. UK Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell voices disturbance over the situation, emphasizing the need for moderation in Israel’s assault.

Healthcare collapse in Gaza adds to the crisis, with hospitals lacking supplies and facing Israeli attacks. James Elder, a spokesperson for UNICEF, said “I’m furious that children who are recovering from amputations in hospitals are then killed in those hospitals.”

UN officials have expressed fury over the dire situation, while Israel asserts its actions are legal, blaming Hamas for civilian casualties. The conflict, ongoing for 11 weeks, remains a global concern with mounting criticism and a call for a humanitarian pause.