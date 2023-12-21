Thursday, December 21, 2023

Sabally calls on followers to jump on NPP’s ‘bandwagon for Peace, progress, development’

793
- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Momodou Sabally, the former National Campaign Manager of the United Democratic Party (UDP), who has officially switched his allegiance to President Adama Barrow’s National People’s Party (NPP), has urged his followers to join the NPP “bandwagon for peace, progress, and development”.

- Advertisement -

He made this call after officially declaring his membership in the ruling party after resigning from his position as a member of the opposition United Democratic Party. The Fatu Network on Wednesday published his defection from UDP to the NPP.

“I am calling [on] all those who believe in me, to join this bandwagon for peace, progress, and development. President Barrow has said that he wants the best for this country, and I have assured him that I will do my best to make sure that he delivers the best for this country,” Sabally told journalists.

According to him, he is convinced that President Adama Barrow and his National People’s Party can transform this country for the good of the country, but he cannot do it alone. He expressed his unflinching commitment to the agenda of the party.

Sabally, however, stressed that he is eternally grateful to the United Democratic Party leader, Ousainou Darboe.

- Advertisement -

“I want to be on record to say that I am eternally grateful to Honourable Ousainou Darboe and the members of the great United Democratic Party. Words cannot express my depth of gratitude for the love, solidarity, and support that the leadership of the UDP showed to me over the past years,” he remarked.

Momodou Sabally’s move to the NPP came as a surprise to many, considering his stance against the government over the past years.

Previous article
Escalating Conflict in Gaza: Rising Death Toll (20,000) and Humanitarian Crisis
Next article
Guinea-Bissau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embalo Forms New Government Following What Is Termed an ‘Attempted Coup’

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions