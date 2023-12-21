President Barrow Welcomes Three New Diplomats

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Netork Editorial

In a diplomatic ceremony at the State House in Banjul, President Adama Barrow recently accepted the credentials of three distinguished diplomats: British High Commissioner Catherine King, Mauritania Ambassador Hamoud Abdi, and Qatari Ambassador Muhammad Ali Salim Ali Al-Kawari.

President Barrow conveyed his congratulations and gratitude to the leaders of the respective nations—King Charles III of the United Kingdom, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani of Mauritania, and Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar. The Gambia’s diplomatic relations with these nations have historical significance and encompass various areas of mutual interest.

The long-standing ties between The Gambia and the United Kingdom focus on defense, higher education, including Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), and initiatives such as Chevening scholarships for Gambian students. High Commissioner Catherine King expressed the UK’s commitment to enhancing support for Gambian health, particularly through the work of the Medical Research Council, and emphasized her passion for Women’s Economic Empowerment. Eco-tourism promotion was also highlighted, given the significant number of British tourists visiting The Gambia.

President Barrow expressed the nation’s interest in collaborating with Britain on Security Sector Reforms, infrastructure development, and youth capacity building to address irregular migration more effectively.

Regarding Mauritania, trade and clean energy partnerships were identified, alongside a commitment to strengthen cultural ties through the education sector. Ambassador Hamoud Abdi assured support for The Gambia as it prepares to host the OIC Summit in 2024 and pledged scholarships for Gambian students to attend Mauritanian universities.

The Qatar-Gambia relationship is set to deepen under Ambassador Al-Kawari’s tenure, focusing on trade and investment. The Qatari Ambassador pledged to elevate bilateral relations and expressed readiness to support the upcoming OIC Summit in May 2024. President Barrow congratulated Qatar on the successful hosting of the World Cup, emphasizing that this achievement showcased the ability of small countries to host significant global events.

These diplomatic engagements underscore the importance of international collaboration for The Gambia, covering diverse areas such as education, health, tourism, security, and economic development. The commitments made by the envoys reflect a shared commitment to fostering positive relationships and mutual growth between nations.