Gunmen On Motorbikes Kill And Abduct Dozens In Nigeria

0
- Advertisement -

Gunmen on motorbikes have killed and abducted dozens of residents from two communities in Niger state, Nigeria, after attacks over the weekend.

Relatives of those affected are currently searching for their loved ones.

- Advertisement -

The raids come two weeks after authorities in Nigeria launched a major military operation to crack down on bandits in the area. Residents of Galadima Kogo and Galkogo told the BBC that the attackers shot people at close range. They also set houses on fire and ransacked residents’ belongings.

Similar deadly attacks have been common in the north-western states of Kaduna, Zamfara and Kebbi and central Niger.

While many residents have fled their villages, others resort to paying money to the bandits to be allowed to live.

BBC

Previous articleHope For Sierra Leoneans In Prison For Years Without Trial

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions