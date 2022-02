- Advertisement -

One of Sierra Leone’s most senior judges, Nicolas Brown-Marke, is holding a session inside the Makeni prison facility in the north of the country.

His is seeking to “right the wrong” of people spending long years in prison before conviction or acquittal, as well as instances of heavy-handed sentences being handed down by magistrates beyond their powers.

The nationwide exercise is looking into more than 1,000 cases.

BBC