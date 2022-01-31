“Gambia’s Recent Presidential Election Was One Of The Best In Africa” – IEC Chairman Alieu Njai

- Advertisement -

Chairman of Gambia’s Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), Alieu Momarr Njai has said the country’s presidential election December held on 4th December 2021 was one of the best presidential elections in Africa in recent times.

He made the statement recently at consultative conference held by the IEC to update political parties, civil society and the media on the Commission’s calendar of activities for the forthcoming National Assembly Elections to be held on 9 April 2022.



Mr. Njai said the IEC conducted the said election in a free, fair, transparent and credible manner which was endorsed by all local and international election observers that monitored the election nationwide.

IEC Chairman assured that the Commission will conduct the forthcoming assembly election in the same manner.