- Advertisement -

The African Union (AU) has suspended Burkina Faso a week after the military seized power in a coup.

It said the country would be blocked from all AU activities until constitutional order was restored.

- Advertisement -

The West African regional bloc, Ecowas, which suspended Burkina Faso last week, has sent a delegation to the capital Ouagadougou.

It will join a team from the United Nations for talks with the new military leaders.