Debate Over Female Genital Mutilation (FGM): Supreme Islamic Council Concludes FGM is a Religious Obligation

By: Zackline Colley

The Gambia, like many other nations, has grappled with the contentious issue of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). Recently, a bill introduced by the National Assembly Member (NAM) of Foni Kansala, Alamami Gibba, to repeal the law on FGM has sparked heated debate across the nation. Amidst this controversy, the Gambia Supreme Islamic Council has issued a statement asserting the religious significance of female circumcision, adding another layer to the discourse.

The bill introduced by the NAM of Foni Kansala aimed to repeal the law that sanctions FGM in The Gambia. This move has led to widespread discussion and division within Gambian society, with individuals and groups taking opposing stances on the matter. While some advocate for the ban of FGM, citing its harmful physical and psychological effects on women and girls, others argue for its preservation, often citing cultural or religious justifications.

In a press briefing held earlier today, the Gambia Supreme Islamic Council provided clarification on the stance of Islam regarding female circumcision. Contrary to claims by many that Female Circumcision is not Islamic, the Council asserted that it is indeed a religious obligation and that what they practice is Circumcision, not Mutilation. They emphasized that female circumcision is considered a Sunnah, or a practice based on the teachings and actions of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

“The Gambia Supreme Islamic Council would like to clarify that female Circumcision is not merely an inherited custom as falsely claimed by those who are clueless about Islamic law; rather, it is one of the virtues of Islam and among the Sunnah practices dedicated by the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), who said in a Hadith that five practices are the characteristics of fitr, of which he mentioned circumcision,” the statement signed by the President of the Islamic Council read.

Aside from the clarification, the Supreme Islamic Council also called on the Government of The Gambia to reconsider the law criminalizing female Circumcision.

The clarification by the Gambia Supreme Islamic Council is likely to have significant implications for the ongoing debate surrounding FGM in the country. It strengthens the argument of those who support the practice on religious grounds, potentially influencing public opinion and legislative decisions. However, it also raises concerns among opponents of FGM, who argue that religious justifications should not supersede considerations of human rights and bodily autonomy.

The issue of Female Genital Mutilation remains a highly contentious and complex issue in The Gambia, with deep-seated cultural, religious, and social implications. The recent clarification by the Gambia Supreme Islamic Council underscores the need for a comprehensive and nuanced approach to addressing FGM, one that balances religious beliefs with the protection of women and girls’ rights and well-being.