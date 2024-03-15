13th All Africa Games: Gambia U20 Faces Make-or-Break Match Against Congo in Accra

- Advertisement -

By: Zackline Colley

In a high-stakes showdown set to unfold at the Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana today at 5 pm, The Gambia’s U20 national team braces for a decisive clash against Congo. The young Scorpions find themselves at a critical juncture in the ongoing 13th edition of the Africa Games in Ghana, knowing that only victory will keep their tournament dreams alive.

After a scoreless draw in their opening fixture against Benin, The Gambia’s hopes were dampened by a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the host nation Ghana in their second encounter. This leaves Coach Abdoulie Bojang’s squad in a precarious position, teetering on the edge of elimination from the tournament.

Addressing the media in a pre-match press conference held yesterday, Coach Bojang struck a note of resilience, echoing the sentiment that where there is hope, there is life. With their backs against the wall, the Gambian team is poised to rally their spirits and unleash their full potential on the field.

“If there is life, there is hope. We have a game to play, and we need to win this to qualify for the next stage. We came into this competition well-prepared. We learned from our mistakes in our last game against Ghana, and we will try to improve and get better results,” Abdoulie Bojang told the press.

The upcoming clash against Congo presents a do-or-die scenario for The Gambia U20s. Victory would not only secure their passage to the next stage of the competition but also serve as a testament to their unwavering determination and fighting spirit.

As anticipation mounts and the pressure intensifies, all eyes will be on the young Scorpions as they embark on what could be their defining moment in the U20 Africa Games. For The Gambia, the outcome of today’s match will shape their fate in the tournament and determine whether they continue their journey or bid farewell and return home.