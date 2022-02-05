Darboe Insists Supreme Court Sacrificed Justice on the Altar of Technicalities

In case you missed it, ahead of the National Assembly Election opposition strongman Ousainou Darboe Esq held a press conference a few days ago where he answered several questions from the press.

One interesting point he mentioned was that he was not invited to President Barrow’s state inauguration which was why he did not attend.

The 19th January 2022 event attracted heads of state from across the region. Barrow and his NPP party won the December 4th presidential election with around 53%of the vote, with his nearest rival Ousainou Darboe garnering 28 %.

Darboe still insists the Supreme Court sacrificed justice on the altar of technicalities. He was speaking on the Presidential Election Petition brought before the Supreme Court by the United Democratic Party (UDP).

“The Supreme Court always wanted to achieve substantial justice, and I think substantial justice would have been achieved if we had gone to trial, we had all the evidence, some in videos. All we wanted was an opportunity to prove our case in court” Darboe said.

 

