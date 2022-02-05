Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair Pays Curtesy Call On President Barrow; Congratulates Him On Re-election

0
- Advertisement -

President Adama Barrow has on Saturday received former British Prime Minister, His Excellency Tony Blair, at the State House in Banjul. During their conversation, Mr. Blair congratulated H.E. Barrow for his re-election and his administration’s successes in strengthening democracy in the country.

Mr. Blair said his meeting with President Barrow focused on the work his organisation – the Tony Blair Institute is doing in The Gambia. He added that President Barrow outlined his government’s work towards meeting the country’s needs in the energy and agriculture sectors. As well as moving forward with infrastructural developments such as roads and bridges.

- Advertisement -

Mr. Blair told the media that President Barrow also talked about his government’s interest in harnessing technological advancements to help propel the country’s development and plans to create decent jobs for young people to be more hopeful about their country and its future.

Mr. Blair also took the opportunity to congratulate The Gambia for its outstanding performance in the AFCON tournament in Cameroon.

Previous articleDarboe Insists Supreme Court Sacrificed Justice on the Altar of Technicalities

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions