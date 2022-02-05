Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair Pays Curtesy Call On President Barrow; Congratulates Him On Re-election

- Advertisement -

President Adama Barrow has on Saturday received former British Prime Minister, His Excellency Tony Blair, at the State House in Banjul. During their conversation, Mr. Blair congratulated H.E. Barrow for his re-election and his administration’s successes in strengthening democracy in the country.

Mr. Blair said his meeting with President Barrow focused on the work his organisation – the Tony Blair Institute is doing in The Gambia. He added that President Barrow outlined his government’s work towards meeting the country’s needs in the energy and agriculture sectors. As well as moving forward with infrastructural developments such as roads and bridges.

- Advertisement -

Mr. Blair told the media that President Barrow also talked about his government’s interest in harnessing technological advancements to help propel the country’s development and plans to create decent jobs for young people to be more hopeful about their country and its future.

Mr. Blair also took the opportunity to congratulate The Gambia for its outstanding performance in the AFCON tournament in Cameroon.