AU Elects Senegal’s Macky Sall As New Chairperson

The Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) have elected HE Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal, as the new President of the African Union for the year 2022.

The event took place today, Saturday, 5th February 2022 during the current thirty-fifth (35th) ordinary session of the Union Assembly, which is being held physically at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa under the theme:

“Strengthening resilience in nutrition and security food in the African continent: Strengthening of agri-food systems, health, and Social Protection Systems for the Acceleration of Human, Social and Economic Development”.

President Macky Sall of Senegal takes over from HE Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), who today concluded his term as President of the African Union for the year 2021.

The event took place during the official opening of the 35th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the AU, in the presence of the President of the AU Commission, HE Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Vice President of the AUC, HE Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa, UN representatives, the Regional Economic Commission, dignitaries and guests, as well as AU staff.

In his handover address, President Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi wished the new AU president a successful presidency and thanked the heads of state of the AU member states, as well as the outgoing AU office, for their support. during the exercise of his mandate, which he said, was marked by the prevailing health crisis caused by the COVID19 pandemic.

President Tshisekedi highlighted some of the achievements under his presidency of the Union, in particular, the economic empowerment of women and youth, the improvement of democracy and good governance, among other development programs under Agenda 2063.

The outgoing president of the Union also highlighted the initiatives undertaken under his leadership to face the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his acceptance speech, President Macky Sall said that he appreciates the honour added to the responsibility and the trust placed in him, and in the members of the new Bureau, to lead the destinies of the Organization for the coming year.

“I thank and assure you of our commitment to work together with all member countries in the exercise of our mandate,” said the incoming President of the Union.

“I pay tribute to the founding fathers of the Organization. Six decades later, his luminous vision continues to inspire our coexistence and illuminate our united march towards the ideal of African integration”, he added.

President Macky Sall further noted that it was precisely in this pan-African spirit that President Léopold Sédar Senghor had proposed, at the OAU summit in July 1964, to establish “a permanent political and moral authority of the Conference of Heads of State and Government “give a high-level impetus to the management of the continent’s affairs.

Commending the work done by his predecessor, the outgoing President of the Union, HE Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tchilombo, the newly elected President of the Union expressed his appreciation for the considerable efforts devoted to the service of the African continent by the outgoing President.

He further noted that, “as our Union celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, we can be proud of the progress made on important initiatives such as NEPAD, PIDA, APRM, Vision 2063, institutional reform, the Great Green Wall, AfCFTA and more. recently our coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, our challenges remain numerous and pressing; in particular in the areas of peace and security, the fight against terrorism, environmental protection, health and economic and social development…”

“I do not forget the resurgence of the phenomenon of coups d’état, which constitutes a great attack against democracy and institutional stability in the continent”, concluded the new President of the AU.