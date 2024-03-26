Counsel Asserts that Empty Cartridges Were Never Handed to Ebou Sowe But to Mr. Bah

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

In the ongoing Sukuta Jabang Police shooting incident, the defense counsel for the first accused person, Ousajnou Bojang, in his cross-examination of the prosecution witness 6, Ebou Sowe of the Police anti-crime unit, stated that the empty recovered cartridges were never handed to him but to Mr. Bah. This claim was opposed by the witness, noting that it could be Bojang’s mistake, as Bojang, a member of the Gambia Armed Forces who was also a witness to the case, was the one handed the materials.

- Advertisement -

Counsel J. Darboe continued to argue that neither Sowe, Bojang, nor Jallow were on the ground, so there was nothing possible to hand them the materials. In response, Sowe disputed the fact that these are people whom he doesn’t work with or socialize but only met them at the scenes.

Sowe further told the court that he handed the empty cartridges to the forensic team the next day.

“Are you telling us the forensic team was not present at the scene that day?” Defense counsel questioned.

“I didn’t say that, but I was instructed to hand it over to the forensic team by my unit officer,” PW 6 responded, a statement that defense counsel opposed, arguing that the unit commissioner was not present at this point. Sowe responded that he couldn’t recall the forensic team as he has less to do with them. He declared he handed over the cartridges, which was a continued process from Police to Police and didn’t record it in his diary.

- Advertisement -

“Yes, that’s what I am telling that I met this police officer at the crime scenes.”

PW 6 further informed the court he received only two cartridges but saw the third with the CRO team the following day, 13th September 2023, with one Manka.

“I put to you that on 18th December 2023, two empty cases or cartridges were handed over to you, is that correct?” “Yes, that is correct.”

“On 18th March 2024, you said three empty cartridges were handed to you, is that correct?” “That is not correct.”

- Advertisement -

PW 6 was also further questioned on the issue of the bullets which he declared not to have come in contact with any but a live round, noting a bullet is a component of a live round. He cited seeing the live rounds from Manka but didn’t pick any.

“What are your normal working hours?” J. Darboe questioned.

“I operate on 24-hour duties and off the subsequent day,” Sowe replied.

“Which shift were you on the 12th of September 2023?” He responded that he was on duty the very day of the incident and closed the next day. He further told the court that he continued his shift due to the incident.

“You told the court that you worked until 5 AM on the 13th of September and went home, is that correct?” “That’s true.”

“Did you not say that you went home at 5 am and returned at 10 am?” Sowe clarified that he left the crime scenes at 5 am and went back to the anti-crime unit on the 13th of September 2023.

The case was adjourned to the 15th of April 2024 for a continuation of cross-examination.