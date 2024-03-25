Gambia calls for independent Palestinian state, condemns Israel’s aggression on besieged enclave

- Advertisement -

By Hadram Hydara

The Gambia government has condemned Israel’s inhumane military operations in Gaza and called for the establishment of a sovereign and independent Palestinian state with its capital as East Jerusalem

The Gambia also called for an immediate ceasefire in the strip and across Palestine.

Speaking at the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva, Switzerland, the deputy speaker of The Gambia National Assembly, Seedy SK Njie, affirmed to the assembly The Gambia’s support for peace across the world, especially in Palestine, where innocent civilians are being massacred daily by Israel forces.

“The Government and people of The Gambia, under the leadership of His Excellency, Adama Barrow, stand in solidarity with the international community in condemning all forms of violence and aggression, particularly the recent Israeli military operations in Gaza.

“These operations have resulted in the loss of innocent lives, widespread destruction to properties, and profound humanitarian suffering. We echo the calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and across Palestine to prevent further bloodshed and alleviate the dire humanitarian situation facing the Palestinian people,” Njie stated during his speech.

The Gambia deputy speaker of the National Assembly further called on the UN Security Council to pass an absolute resolution to end the war on Gaza and open an investigation into atrocities committed by Israeli forces in the besieged enclave of Gaza.

“It is imperative to acknowledge that the root causes of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are entrenched in decades of forceful occupation, displacement, and denial of basic fundamental rights to the Palestinian people.

“The Government of The Gambia reaffirms its commitment to upholding international law, human rights, and UN General Assembly resolutions as the foundation for any meaningful and lasting resolution to this enduring conflict. My delegation and I called on the UN Security Council to act positively and pass a unified resolution to condemn Israel and end the war.

“In this vein, we emphasise the importance of accountability and justice for all parties responsible for violations of international law and human rights. The Government of The Gambia calls for thorough and impartial investigations into alleged atrocities committed during the recent military operations in Gaza, with a view to holding perpetrators accountable and ensuring justice for the victims,” he stated.

Njie capped off his speech by affirming The Gambia’s support for the establishment of a sovereign independent Palestine.

“… We reiterate our unwavering support for the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people to establish an independent and sovereign State of Palestine, with East Jerusalem, referred [to] in Arabic as Al-Quds Al-Shareef, as its capital, based on the pre-1967 borders. We urge the international community to redouble its efforts to facilitate a comprehensive and inclusive peace process that addresses the root causes of the conflict, with a view [to] ensuring a just and durable solution,” he stated.

Since October 7, Israel has killed 32,783 Palestinians, mostly women and children.