Could Neymar and Saudi Giants Al-Hilal FC Reach A Two-Year Contract Deal Worth Over €100 Million?

By: Seringe ST Touray

According to sports journalist Fabrice Hawkins’s Twitter page, “Neymar is one step away from signing with Saudi Arabia” after the Brazilian forward was reportedly offered an enormous €100 million contract, with some reports even dropping figures as high as €160M. Prominent Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano has also suggested that Neymar is “tempted” by an offer from Al-Hilal, and is considering the possibility of joining the Saudi giants.

This comes as a shock to many who have hoped, eagerly, for confirmation of Neymar’s return to Barcelona. There was little doubt that the Brazilian forward’s priority this summer was a return to his former Spanish club ahead of the new season. However, in spite of Neymar’s eagerness to move to FCB, the idea was never publicly welcomed by La Blaugrana coach Xavi Hernandez. This could signal the club’s financial inability to sanction Neymar’s move to Camp Nou.

