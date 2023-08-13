Gambia’s Chef Bojang Re-Elected as President of the West African Chef Alliance, while also Named Director of Africa Chefs Alliance

- Advertisement -

By: Alagie Cherno Suwareh

The Kafuta-born Brikama-based chef is a multiple award-winning Chef. Saikou Bojang, famously known as Chef Bojang, has been re-elected, owing to his competency, as President of the West African Chef Alliance. The revered chef was also honored and named Director of the Africa Chefs Alliance – a multinational organization uniting the chefs of Africa on a common platform as part of the bigger picture of chefs throughout the world. According to the organization, it “has been a collaborative forum and shared platform to facilitate the sharing of information, knowledge and expertise.”

Speaking to The Fatu Network from Lagos, Nigeria, the Chef said that he “felt honored, happy, and at the same time humbled” for these leadership responsibilities which were bestowed upon him within West Africa and Africa as a whole. It can be recalled that for years, Chef Bojang has served as President of the West African Chef Alliance with merit, helping grow its membership from 19 to 50 countries.

He highlighted that he will encourage new ideas and propose fresh approaches in the sub-region, while championing healthy indigenous heritage cuisines, and promoting our African (including regional) cuisines to reach global awareness.

He concluded by thanking The Gambia Tourism Board for helping secure team Gambia’s flight tickets to the ongoing Chef Competition in Lagos, Nigeria, where he is serving in the panel of judges. He also thanked The Fatu Network for publishing their journey, while advising us Gambians to come together and to embrace our healthy traditional dishes.