Commonwealth Secretary General Pledges Support To The Gambia

President Barrow with Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland
Secretary General of Commonwealth, Hon. Patricia Scotland has pledged her organization’s support to The Gambia.

She made the commitment on Friday 21 January 2022 at an engagement with President at his State House office in Banjul.

Hon. Scotland heads the Commonwealth delegation to President barrow’s second inauguration ceremony held on Wednesday 19 January.

Ex-president Yahya Jammeh pulled The Gambia out of the Commonwealth in 2013, a decision that was reversed by President Adama Barrow upon defeating Jammeh in the 2016 presidential election.

The Commonwealth Secretary General applauded the conduct of the presidential election which she referred to as free and fair, commending President Barrow’s inaugural speech of being inclusive of all Gambians. She also praised Gambia’s reengagement with the Commonwealth as a positive that will benefit the country and its people in many ways.

In another development, Emperor Naruhito of Japan is amongst the latest world leaders to extend a message of well wishes and happiness for H.E President Barrow and the prosperity of the people of the Gambia.

The Japanese Prime Minister His Excellency Kishida Fumio also congratulated President Barrow for his reelection.

Also, President Barrow received another message of best wishes from His Excellency, Alassane Ouattara President of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire.

