English Premier League : Major News Stories

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick said Cristiano Ronaldo‘s angry reaction to being substituted “doesn’t benefit anyone” but that he does not believe it was an attempt by the striker to challenge his authority.

Ronaldo was visibly upset after coming off during the second half of United’s 3-1 win over Brentford on Wednesday.

Rangnick said after the game the reaction was “normal,” but speaking at a news conference on Friday, the interim boss accepted it would have been better had the 36-year-old controlled his emotions.

Pep Guardiola on future: I won’t ‘betray’ Manchester City

Pep Guardiola says he will not “betray” Manchester City when it finally comes time to leave the Etihad Stadium. Guardiola has remained tight-lipped about what he might do when his contract runs out in 2023.

There has been speculation he could work in Major League Soccer with City’s sister club New York City FC or take on a national team job, but whatever he decides, the 51-year-old says he will put City first.

“I won’t think about the future when I still have the contract I have,” Guardiola told a news conference on Friday. “I’m not good enough to think far, far away. My future always depends on results, I’m not concerned. I’m good here, comfortable, they gave me everything.

Man United out of Haaland running as Real Madrid emerge as favourites

Manchester United are out of the race to sign Erling Haaland, sources told ESPN, with the club ready to focus on alternative attacking options having been made aware the Borussia Dortmund forward favours a summer move to Real Madrid.

Haaland, 21, is expected to leave Dortmund at the end of the season due to a €75 million release clause becoming active in his contract at the Bundesliga club this summer.

United failed to sign Haaland from FC Salzburg when he moved to Dortmund in January 2020, despite the club maintaining a long-standing interest dating back to his emergence as a 16-year-old at Molde in Norway.

FIFA’s Gianni Infantino meets with English players union to talk workload, congested seasons

FIFA President Gianni Infantino assured players during talks Thursday that a reshaped international calendar will tackle their workload and congested seasons, while backing away from heavily pushing biennial World Cups.

The meeting in northern England was convened by the English players’ union, including Manchester United players Paul Pogba and Juan Mata, and Manchester City duo Steph Houghton and Lucy Bronze.

The Professional Footballers’ Association leadership has previously called FIFA’s desire to double the frequency of World Cups “a source for concern,” reflecting wider criticism across Europe of the plans that have stalled amid opposition.

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says his heart is ‘absolutely fine’ after check-up

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said on Thursday he had been given a clean bill of health after leaving the Africa Cup of Nations to return to London for heart checks.

The Gabon football federation said last week that tests conducted in Cameroon after the player was positive for COVID-19 had found cardiac lesions.

“Hi guys, I came back to London to do some additional checks, and I’m very happy to say that my heart is absolutely fine and I’m completely healthy,” Aubameyang said in an Instagram post.

FIFA set to cap number of loan transfers from next season to prevent ‘player hoarding’

FIFA is set to implement rules in which clubs will be limited in signing and sending players on loan internationally from next season so that more focus can be given to developing talent, world football’s governing body said on Thursday.

The objective of the regulations, delayed by two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is to “develop young players, promote competitive balance and prevent hoarding,” FIFA said in a statement.

Clubs will be limited to eight international loan signings in and eight loaned out from next season, with the number dropping to seven the next year and then remaining at six from 2024-25 onwards.