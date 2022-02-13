Citizens’ Alliance Confirms Neneh Gomez Candidature For National Assembly Elections

- Advertisement -

Citizens’ Alliance (CA) party has confirmed the candidature of Neneh Freda Gomez for election as national assembly member of Serrekunda West Constituency in the forthcoming National Assembly Elections scheduled on 9 April 2022.

On the role of National Assembly in enhancing democracy, the party believes that Neneh Freda Gomez will actively take part in the advocacy in ensuring accountability, democratic governance and the rule of law.

CA assures that Madam Gomez will work to preserve the integrity and sovereignty of The Gambia and promote the ideals of rule of law, inclusivity, and respect for human rights through the National Assembly.

The party notes that, as a woman, Nenneh Gomez will challenge the status quo, break barriers and inspire young women to take up the mantle of leadership and become active participant in the process of change.

CA reiterates that through her representation, trust will be built and hope and dignity restored in women and Gambians at large, adding that Nenneh believes change is only possible through solidarity and that she therefore solicits the supports and votes of people in the said constituency to realize her vision for a better Gambia.