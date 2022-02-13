Gambia Police Arrest Suspected Robbers With Dangerous Weapons

- Advertisement -

Four suspected Robbers believed to be behind series of reported robberies with violence in the west coast settlement of Brikama were arrested on Tuesday 8th February 2022, after their hideout in the Methodist mission forest was raided by men of the Brikama PIU and CID.

This came after residents of Jamisa and Nyambai raised concerns to the police of the heinious activities of these criminals.

The suspect were identifies as Muhamed Danso of Busumbala, Famara Jallow of Brikama Madina, Saikou Njie of Brikama Nyambai, and Ebrima Danso of Farato all adults.

At the time of their arrest by the men of the Brikama PIU & CID, these four men were found with dangerous weapons like Knives, Scissors, suspected canabis, Alcohol, cooking utensils and a cooked lunch of the local ‘ benechin’ dish. They are currently detained and investigation is ongoing and upon completion of the probe, they will be charged and paraded in court.

Residents are urged to continue sharing vital information with the police to ensure the activities of these unscrupulous people is curtailed.

Credit: Polisco Magazine