Chaos as Police Forcibly Remove Barthélémy Dias, the Mayor of Dakar, from Office

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Barthélémy Dias has been officially removed from his position as Mayor of Dakar following a decision by the local authority, the Prefect of Dakar (the administrative head responsible for overseeing the city’s governance), based on legal provisions outlined in Senegal’s Electoral Code.

This Code governs the eligibility of public officials, and in Dias’ case, legal challenges led to his dismissal after being upheld by multiple courts, including a key ruling by the Supreme Court in 2023, which confirmed the legal grounds for his removal.

Dias strongly disapproved of his dismissal and had called for a press conference at the Town Hall to publicly address it. Shortly after the conference began, police arrived at the Town Hall and forcibly removed him, escalating the situation.

Once an ally of Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, Dias distanced himself from both leaders earlier, shifting his support to former President Macky Sall before the end of Sall’s term. This shift in allegiance preceded Dias’ loss in the legislative elections on November 17, 2024, during which PASTEF gained a parliamentary majority.

The dismissal has sparked debates over its legitimacy, with Dias condemning the move as politically motivated.