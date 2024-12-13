Gambia Police Force Honored with Best National Police Service Award in West Africa

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Police Force has been honored with the prestigious Best National Police Service in West Africa Award for 2023/2024 at the 18th Security Watch Africa Awards held in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday, December 12, 2024.

This accolade underscores the GPF’s transformation into a regional model of excellence under the leadership of Inspector General of Police Seedy Mukhtar Touray.

The award was presented during a grand ceremony attended by security leaders and experts from across Africa and beyond. In a statement from the Security Watch Africa Board of Trustees and International Awards Panel of Judges, it was highlighted:

“After tedious but meticulous assessments of your official and personal service to Africa, in general, and The Gambia, in particular, we find you and The Gambia Police Force worthy of the following awards:

Golden Star Award for Exemplary National Service in West Africa (2023/2024)

Best National Police Force in West Africa (2023/2024)”

These recognitions celebrate the GPF’s innovative strategies and dedication to advancing public safety, professionalism, and community trust. They also reflect the strides the GPF has made in areas such as operational efficiency, community policing, technological integration, and fostering partnerships with national and international stakeholders.

Speaking at the event, IGP Touray expressed gratitude for the recognition, dedicating the award to the hardworking officers of the GPF and the Gambian people. He reaffirmed the GPF’s commitment to continuous improvement and collaboration to ensure peace, security, and justice for all.

This historic achievement is a proud moment for The Gambia and serves as an inspiration to law enforcement agencies across the region. It underscores the power of collective dedication, effective leadership, and a shared vision for progress.

Let us celebrate this milestone as a testament to the hard work and commitment of the GPF in shaping a brighter and safer future for The Gambia and West Africa.

The Gambia Police Force