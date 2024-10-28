Busumbala Female Gardeners Unite to Cultivate Change and Support Families

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

In the heart of Busumbala, a group of determined women have come together to form the Busumbala Female Gardeners, an initiative driven by teamwork and resilience. These women plant vegetables such as tomatoes, green leaves, onions, carrots, and lettuce, with a mission to support their families, particularly their children’s education.

Keddy Kanyi, the organization’s president, shared in an interview with The Fatu Network that the garden started as a small project to uplift each other and provide for their children, mostly raised by single mothers. “This is the only business we have to support our families,” she explained. Despite the challenges, we are committed to making it work.”

One of the primary hurdles the women face is access to land. “The land we currently use is not ours — it belongs to someone else,” Kanyi revealed. “We worry about the future, not knowing when the owner may reclaim it.”

The gardeners also grapple with water-related challenges throughout the seasons. “In the rainy season, waterlogging affects our crops, and in the dry season, it’s hard to find water. Sometimes, we depend on neighbours for help,” Kanyi added. “But gardening is my passion, and I believe that together, we can inspire others in our community to come together in love and support.”

Bintou Fatty, another member of the group, emphasized the importance of hard work and collective effort. “I joined because I want to help my children and show that women can make the best of what little they have,” she said. “The strength of the organization lies in teamwork and sharing love. I hope more women will join us.”

Bassey Barrow, the group’s advisor, echoed similar sentiments. “We need support to grow. We are using borrowed land, and water remains a constant challenge for us,” she said. “But despite these difficulties, we have survived through teamwork and mutual support. We believe in our vision and know that anything is possible if we continue working together.”

Kumba Baldeh Bah, another member, highlighted additional obstacles, such as animals damaging crops during the dry season. “Women bear the brunt of many challenges at home, which is why we came together to create this organization,” Bah explained. “Our dream is to secure our own land within the next five years and expand the team to include more women. Gardening requires patience and passion, but with these values, we believe we will thrive.”

The Busumbala Female Gardeners remain optimistic about their future, determined to overcome challenges and continue supporting one another. Through teamwork and shared purpose, they are not only cultivating vegetables but also hope and opportunity for themselves and their families.