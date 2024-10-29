COAD Breaks Silence Over Crimes Against African Descendants

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Council of African Descendants (COAD), residing in The Gambia, has called on the government to take immediate action regarding recent tragic killings, robberies, and brutal attacks on the African Diaspora community.

They made this appeal at a press conference over the weekend, where they discussed the implications, sought justice for victims, promoted community solidarity, raised awareness, shared information, and strategized ways to support those affected.

They also expressed dissatisfaction with Gambian authorities, particularly the police, whom they accuse of failing to perform their duties adequately.

Luke McKenzie, the Chairman of the Council of African Descendants, along with Adrian Ryan, led the audience: “It comes a time when we can no longer be quiet. I remember when I first came into this country; we had legal issues, but whenever I wanted to speak out, people would tell me to stay quiet. But when lives are being taken from us, the time to stay silent is over,” he said.

Mr. McKenzie called on the government to ensure justice is served and encouraged his fellow African descendants to join hands and support each other: “Many of us have moved from different parts of the world, like America, the UK, Europe, and other places, to The Gambia to help develop this country. We are now in a situation where we are receiving news of our brothers and sisters being murdered here. These are fathers and mothers,” he added.

For his part, Adrian Ryan noted that many of those returning are responsible people with strong educational backgrounds: “Some of us are retired teachers, lawyers, doctors, and police officers. Together we can make Gambia a better place. I have lived here for five years, and I am happy. But the recent incidents are unfortunate, and we must address them with the authorities. We share this moment together because what’s happening affects the whole community,” he explained.

Empress Zara, who survived a recent violent robbery at her residence, recounted her traumatic experience: “I was left shaken and terrified in my own home. The police response was slow and unhelpful. I feel like my case is just another statistic to them,” she expressed, highlighting her dissatisfaction with the police’s handling of her case.

Most of the speakers raised concerns over the country’s insecurity, which they believe requires urgent government intervention. They called for prompt and impartial investigations into their cases, warning that failure to act would undermine the country’s security and deter visitors and investors, ultimately affecting the economy.

Meanwhile, Lots Robertson, a friend of the late Shakina Chinedu and Binta—both members of the African Diaspora living in the country—made the following remarks: “We are grieving not only for our lost friends but for the safety of our community. It is time for the Gambian government to recognize the value of every life and take decisive action to protect us.”

“My expectations of the government are to make bold and strong statements to the country about zero tolerance for these types of crimes that are happening. They need to communicate what they will do to combat these issues, where their efforts will be focused, and their strong stance on what is happening in The Gambia,” said Binta, a member of the African Diaspora.

Marr Nyang, a social activist, and Babucarr Jeng both expressed sympathy for the African Diaspora community and the unfortunate incidents they have continued to endure in the country. They called for robust implementation of security measures.

“We want the government to bring us back to a time when, even at 4 AM, you could walk freely without looking over your shoulder. The state should intensify its patrols day and night, ensuring that perpetrators are investigated, arrested, and brought to justice. The government must create a safe and secure environment where we can live in peace and harmony,” Nyang emphasized.

They warned that the lack of strong security measures to tackle crimes and punish offenders would undermine the country’s security, noting that this could place The Gambia on a dark path, tarnishing its reputation as a peaceful and secure nation.