African Descendants Warn Neglecting Security Could Harm Gambia’s Economy

By Dawda Baldeh

As crime rates rise in The Gambia, a nation once celebrated for its peace and stability, the country is gradually facing a wave of uncertainty as criminal activities continue to escalate.

In light of these issues, many individuals have expressed their concerns and questioned whether the government is prepared to take decisive action against crime in the nation.

During a recent press conference, Binta, an African descendant who moved from the United Kingdom to The Gambia, cautioned that neglecting security could seriously impact the country.

“The government will notice that people will cease investing in the country.

“Tourists will stop visiting because Americans are already stating that this is an unsafe country for their citizens,” she remarked.

Like many others, Binta emphasized tourism’s crucial role in The Gambia as one of its primary industries.

“The Gambia will face significant repercussions from these crimes if they do not take security measures seriously and address the situation.

“All these traumatic incidents cannot be prevented without a commitment from the government,” she stated.

She pointed out that the government must demonstrate to criminals that such behaviour will not be tolerated and that The Gambia is not a refuge for wrongdoers.

Consequently, she warned that this is damaging the country’s reputation.

“Not only African descendants are impacted, but Gambians as well.

“Over the years, Gambians have been killed, and to my astonishment, the government has not released any public statement condemning these crimes,” she added.

As a non-citizen, Binta advocates for a strong response to crime and emphasizes the need for safety measures.

“I want to know what we should do besides calling for help when we are attacked.

“We also want to understand what happens after a crime is committed.

“The commitment to combat crime in the country must originate from the top,” she said.

She mentioned that the police operate directly under the government’s authority, and their actions — or lack thereof — reflect the government’s responsibility.

“The police in The Gambia are underfunded, and if something happens to you and you need to contact the police, be prepared to pay for a taxi to bring them to your house to investigate,” said Lots Robertson, another African descendant.

She urged her peers to remain alert to their surroundings.

“We need to be very cautious of our environment because criminals are watching us everywhere,” she stated.