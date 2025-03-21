BST Galaxy FC Announces Permanent Transfers of Modou Keita and Modou Lamin Ceesay to Miedź Legnica

- Advertisement -

BST Galaxy FC has confirmed that forwards Modou Keita and Modou Lamin Ceesay have completed permanent transfers to Polish club Miedź Legnica. Both players have been integral to the success of BST Galaxy, playing crucial roles in the club’s rise through the Gambian football ranks, including the historic promotion from the second division to the top tier.

In an official statement, BST Galaxy FC expressed pride in their accomplishments and noted the bittersweet nature of their departure. The club acknowledged their contributions, saying, “Keita and Ceesay have been part of BST Galaxy FC since the very beginning… Their journey with us has been nothing short of inspirational.”

Bubacarr ‘Steve’ Trawally, Owner and CEO of BST Galaxy FC, shared his admiration for the players, saying: “Modou Keita and Modou Lamin Ceesay are two of the finest young talents we’ve had the privilege to work with. More than just exceptional players, they’ve been true ambassadors of what this club stands for — passion, humility and ambition. I’m proud of the journey we’ve taken together, and I wish them nothing but success in Poland.”

Pa Mulie Jassey, Sporting Director, also praised their growth: “Seeing Keita and Ceesay grow from raw talent to professional athletes ready for European football has been a joy. Their commitment on and off the pitch has set a standard for others in the squad. This move is not just a win for them — it’s a testament to the work we’re doing at BST Galaxy. We believe in building careers and this is proof we’re on the right path.”

Chief Scout Alagie Deen reflected on their early promise, saying, “I still remember the first time I saw them play — there was something special, something you can’t teach. Before they left, I had the honour of seeing them off at the Banjul International Airport in Yundum and while I felt a bit emotional, I was filled with pride. We’re sending quality players and even better humans to Poland. They’ll do us proud, for sure!”

Both players shared their gratitude toward the club in heartfelt statements.

Modou Keita, 19, expressed his deep appreciation: “I want to thank BST Galaxy FC from the bottom of my heart — especially Steve, the coaching staff, my teammates and everyone at the club. This move is a big step in my career and it wouldn’t have been possible without the platform and belief the club gave me. I’ll forever carry BST in my heart.”

Modou Lamin Ceesay, also 19, reflected on his journey with the club: “It’s been an amazing journey with BST Galaxy. From training sessions on dusty pitches to celebrating our promotion to the top division, every moment helped shape me. I’m grateful to the club, the management and the fans. I wish my teammates all the best for the season — I know they’ll keep shining.”

BST Galaxy FC’s announcement marks the start of an exciting new chapter for Keita and Ceesay, and the club extends its congratulations, wishing them every success in their future endeavors with Miedź Legnica.