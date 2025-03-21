Tranquil Residents Demand Halt to Drug Rehabilitation and Correctional Center Over Safety and Economic Concerns

- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

Residents of Tranquil, Brusubi, are calling for an immediate halt to the construction of a Drug Rehabilitation and Correctional Center in their community, citing security risks, environmental hazards, and the potential devaluation of property. Despite engagement with government authorities, construction continues, fueling frustration and demands for urgent intervention. Many residents claim the project was initiated without their consultation and believe it poses significant risks to their neighborhood.

Residents argue that housing first-time drug offenders in a correctional facility near their homes increases security threats. With recent violent crimes, including a murder in Brufut and a rise in armed robberies, many fear potential breakouts and inadequate measures to protect the neighborhood.

Environmental concerns are also mounting, with fears of increased noise pollution, dust, and improper waste management, which could negatively impact the residential environment.

Moreover, homeowners worry about the economic implications, stating that the presence of a correctional facility could reduce property values and discourage investment in the area.

In response, residents have submitted petitions to the Office of the President, the Ministry of Interior, ECOWAS, the Ministry of Lands, and the National Environment Agency (NEA). A meeting with the Governor of the West Coast Region led to a direct appeal to the Drug Law Enforcement Agency (DLEAG) to halt construction. The Ministry of Interior has invited residents for further discussions, and ECOWAS has been informed of the issue.

Despite these efforts, construction continues, prompting residents to demand immediate intervention. They seek clarity on security measures, emergency response plans, environmental impact assessments, and the reason for the lack of prior community consultation.

While residents appreciate government engagement, they insist that ongoing construction must cease until a transparent resolution is reached.