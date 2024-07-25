Thursday, July 25, 2024

Border Land Crisis: Residents Accuse Gambian Authorities of Compromising Sovereignty and Aiding Senegalese

By: Dawda Baldeh

Residents of Misera, a village on the border with Senegal, have accused Gambian authorities stationed in Jarra Soma of compromising border sovereignty and aiding Senegalese efforts to claim Gambian land.

A recently affected individual reported being asked to vacate his land, which he alleges is within Gambian territory. He told The Fatu Network that the land has belonged to his family for generations, yet they are now being forced to leave.

This incident is one of many reportedly occurring in this border village. Residents have called on Gambian authorities to act swiftly to resolve the situation and prevent serious consequences.

The Fatu Network is contacting the relevant Gambian authorities to get their side of the story.

This is a developing story, and we will update it as more details emerge.

