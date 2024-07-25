NHRC Chairman Applauds Human Rights Progress in Gambia

- Advertisement -

The Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Mr. Daniel Emmanuel Joof, expressed optimism about the state of human rights in Gambia following a closed-door meeting with the President at the State House.

The yearly courtesy call saw discussions on various human rights issues and the progress made over the past year.

Addressing the media, Mr Joof described human rights in Gambia as “a work in progress” but rated the current status as good compared to previous years. He emphasised that significant strides have been made, particularly in civil and political rights, highlighting the absence of past issues such as extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and torture.

Mr. Joof also noted the need for further improvements in social, economic, and cultural rights, including the right to a clean environment. He raised concerns over emerging issues such as the rise in drug use among the youth and the increase in hate speech on social media platforms, often involving ethnic and religious bigotry. Additionally, he highlighted ongoing issues related to women and children, particularly domestic and gender-based violence.

In his remarks, Mr Joof praised the government and National Assembly members for their decision to uphold the FGM law, describing it as a significant achievement for Gambia.

“The progress we have seen is encouraging, but there is still much work to be done to ensure the protection and promotion of all human rights in our country,” Mr. Joof concluded.