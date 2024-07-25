Thursday, July 25, 2024

NHRC Chairman Applauds Human Rights Progress in Gambia

50
- Advertisement -

The Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Mr. Daniel Emmanuel Joof, expressed optimism about the state of human rights in Gambia following a closed-door meeting with the President at the State House.

The yearly courtesy call saw discussions on various human rights issues and the progress made over the past year.

- Advertisement -

Addressing the media, Mr Joof described human rights in Gambia as “a work in progress” but rated the current status as good compared to previous years. He emphasised that significant strides have been made, particularly in civil and political rights, highlighting the absence of past issues such as extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and torture.

Mr. Joof also noted the need for further improvements in social, economic, and cultural rights, including the right to a clean environment. He raised concerns over emerging issues such as the rise in drug use among the youth and the increase in hate speech on social media platforms, often involving ethnic and religious bigotry. Additionally, he highlighted ongoing issues related to women and children, particularly domestic and gender-based violence.

In his remarks, Mr Joof praised the government and National Assembly members for their decision to uphold the FGM law, describing it as a significant achievement for Gambia.

“The progress we have seen is encouraging, but there is still much work to be done to ensure the protection and promotion of all human rights in our country,” Mr. Joof concluded.

Previous article
GAP Urges ECOWAS/AU to Prioritize Dialogue on Resolving Conflict in Sahel Region
Next article
Border Land Crisis: Residents Accuse Gambian Authorities of Compromising Sovereignty and Aiding Senegalese

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions