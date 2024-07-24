Wednesday, July 24, 2024

GAP Urges ECOWAS/AU to Prioritize Dialogue on Resolving Conflict in Sahel Region

By: Dawda Baldeh

The opposition Gambia Action Party (GAP) strongly opposes any plans by ECOWAS to wage war against member factions in the Sahel region, warning that such actions could destabilize West Africa.

Party leader Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly emphasized the importance of avoiding further destabilization and suffering among innocent civilians in the region. He called on ECOWAS and the African Union to address governance and leadership issues as a means to promote stability and peace, rather than resorting to military interventions.

Batchilly highlighted the need for democratic principles, transparency, and accountability in leadership across the continent. He also criticized external influences, particularly France, for their alleged economic exploitation, and Russia, whom he accused of having vested interests and closely monitoring the situation.

He called for a focus on driving out such influences to foster economic independence for African nations. GAP advocated for African unity and progress, emphasizing the importance of economic integration, intra-African trade, and reducing reliance on foreign currencies and markets.

The party leader urged ECOWAS and the AU to work towards peace, stability, and prosperity for all Africans through collective efforts and strategic vision. In conclusion, GAP urged ECOWAS and the AU to reconsider their approach and focus on peaceful solutions that benefit all Africans, rather than turning the Sahel into a battleground.

The party called for unity and cooperation to overcome challenges and secure a brighter future for the continent.

