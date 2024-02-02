BCC Work Halted as Fmr. Finance Director Allegedly Refuses to Hand Over Official Documents

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

In a concerning development at the Banjul City Council, Finance Director Momodou Camara, who has recently been transferred to the Brikama Area Council, has reportedly refused to hand over official documents to his former employer.

This issue has prompted the Banjul City Council to take action, particularly in reaching out to the Ministry of Lands, Regional Governments, and Religious Affairs for intervention.

The situation has escalated to the point where the Banjul City Council felt compelled to communicate their predicament to the Ministry, as evident in a letter obtained by The Fatu Network.

The letter, dated 2nd February 2024, highlights the persistent denial of access to crucial Revenue Books by the Director of Finance.

The communication expressed the council’s frustration at the lack of official notification regarding Camara’s absence and the ongoing refusal to release essential documents essential for the council’s operations.

“I write to inform you about the present situation relating to the supply of revenue books by the Director of Finance.

We have started our revenue generation exercise in earnest, and all the previous books (10) supplied (invoices and demand notes) have been exhausted by the revenue team (leading to the commencement of the salary payment for December 2023).

The Director of Finance has the books cannot be seen, and no notification of his absence was officially made,” BCC said in a statement.

BCC urged the Ministry to take swift action to ensure the former Finance Director hands over the documents as they halted work due to the inaccessibility of revenue books.