Thursday, February 1, 2024

Urgent Call for Responsible Action in Kuntaur Area Council

78
- Advertisement -

OPINION

By Modou A. Sambou, Demba E.W. Ceesay, Fatoumata N. Cham

- Advertisement -

We are deeply concerned about the prolonged absence of Mr. Saikou Jawara, Chairman of the Kuntaur Area Council, who was scheduled to return from the USA after a 14-day trip in September 2023. Despite the council’s ultimatum for his return by 31st January 2024, Mr. Jawara has not resumed his duties, causing significant disruption to the council’s operations. This dereliction of duty according to council has prompted the councilors to pass a resolution, giving him an ultimatum to resume work or face the declaration of his position as vacant for by-elections to be held as soon as possible. As concerned citizens and natives, we cannot continue to be quiet over this gross misconduct as if we are complacent to violation of the law.

The “Local Government Act, 2002” clearly outlines the responsibilities and limits of elected officials, as well as the procedures for addressing issues of non-performance or absence from duty. Section 20 of the Act provides grounds for the removal of a Chairperson from office, and the same section allows for the revocation of the mandate of an elected member of a Council by the electorate, should the need arise. Mr. Jawara’s prolonged absence not only violates the trust placed in him by the electorate but also undermines the effective functioning of the Kuntaur Area Council. His actions are not only a disservice to the region but also a betrayal of the hopes and aspirations of the youths who overwhelmingly voted him into office.

Given the impact of Mr. Jawara’s absence on the effective functioning of the Kuntaur Area Council, we urgently call on all relevant stakeholders to support the council in taking swift and decisive actions in accordance with the “Local Government Act, 2002.” The council’s ability to serve the community has been compromised, and it is imperative that the will of the people is upheld. We implore the council to proceed with the necessary actions without further delay, as outlined in the Act, to address this matter and ensure the effective governance of the Kuntaur Area Council. The provisions of the Act allows for the removal and revocation of the mandate of elected officials who fail to fulfill their duties, and we urge all stakeholders to stand in solidarity with the council to address this pressing issue.

While acting to restore normalcy in the council, we call upon the Kuntaur Area Council to uphold the provisions of the “Local Government Act, 2002” and take swift and decisive action in accordance with the law. It is imperative that partisan politics and personal interests be set aside in the interest of good governance and the welfare of the region.

- Advertisement -

It is crucial that the Kuntaur Area Council and all relevant stakeholders adhere to the legal framework provided by the “Local Government Act, 2002” and take the necessary steps to address the situation with Mr. Saikou Jawara. The integrity of the council and the trust of the electorate must be upheld, and the provisions of the Act must be enforced to ensure accountability and good governance.

We are with the conviction that the Kuntaur Area Council and all relevant stakeholders will heed this urgent call for responsible action and act swiftly to address this matter in accordance with the law.

Previous article
Foni NAMs demand repatriation of Gambian reportedly killed by Senegalese soldiers

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions