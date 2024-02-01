Foni NAMs demand repatriation of Gambian reportedly killed by Senegalese soldiers

- Advertisement -

By Sainabou Gassama

Five National Assembly Members from Foni, West Coast Region (WCR), are demanding that the Senegalese government repatriate the body of a Gambian national named Duwa Badji, who was reportedly shot and killed by Senegalese forces stationed in the Cassamance Region, according to the Point Newspaper.

These NAMs are Hon. Amie Colley, Foni Brefet Constituency, Hon. Bakary K Badjie, Foni Bintang Constituency, Hon. Kebba T Sanneh, Foni Jarrol Constituency, Hon. Pa Dembo Sanneh, Foni Bondali Constituency, Hon. Almameh Gibba, Foni Kansala Constituency.

Duwa Badjie, a native of Jilanfari village in the Foni Bintang, while returning from Funtang village in the Foni Kansala District was reportedly shot by the Senegalese Forces on the outskirts of their village.

The five Gambian lawmakers have urged the Senegalese government to repatriate the body for proper burial while proposing an independent investigation into the death of Mr. Badjie.

Almameh Gibba, the National Assembly Member for Foni Kansala District, has confirmed that Duwa Badjie has died, and his body is currently at the mortuary of a hospital in Ziguinchor.

He emphasized that it’s unacceptable for Gambian people to be killed by foreign forces on Gambian soil and the government which is supposed to protect its citizens is keeping mute and doing nothing about it.

Gibba further stressed that he is going to make a follow-up together with the deceased’s family to know the whereabouts of the late Duwa Badjie’s body after one month and ten days since he was reportedly killed by the Senegalese forces.