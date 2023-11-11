Sunday, November 12, 2023

Amnesty International Exposes Western Double Standards in their Support for Ukraine and Silence on Gaza

101
- Advertisement -

By: Seringe ST Touray

Amnesty International accuses Western governments of double standards in their support for Ukraine’s defense against Russia while not similarly supporting Gaza against Israel’s invasion.

- Advertisement -

Agnès Callamard, the group’s Secretary General, highlights the inconsistency, stating that the double standard poses a significant threat to human rights.

“It is reflected right now in the double standard that we are witnessing: the Western bloc demanding that we all rush to the defense of Ukraine as we should, because Ukraine has been aggressed by Russia and they are unbelievably suffering in Ukraine; and at the same time telling us not to act on the multiple bombing and absolute suffering of the people of Gaza. The double standard of those governments, you know, to me are the bigger threat to human rights right now,” Agnès Callamard said on Friday.

Amnesty, along with many countries globally, calls for a ceasefire in Gaza. The issue was discussed at the Paris Peace Forum, an annual event addressing various global challenges, including climate change, online violence against children, and threats to human rights.

Previous article
TFN Exclusive with Gambian Real Estate Developer Saul Frazer, CEO of Global Properties

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions