13 goals in 8 games: GFF Division One begins with thrilling games

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Over the weekend, the 2023-24 Gambia Football Federation Division One League commenced with eight matches played and a total of thirteen goals scored.

The newly promoted team, TMT, kicked off the league on Friday evening with a surprising 2-1 victory over Marimoo at the Bakau mini stadium, despite playing with a man down.

TMT, who were champions of the second division, stunned many football fans with their performance and will be hoping for more wins in the upcoming games.

In a separate match played on Friday in Brikama, Bombada, who returned to the first division, lost against Falcons who were last year’s runners-up, by a goal to nil.

On Saturday at Basori, Real de Banjul began the defence of their title with e 2-0 win over potential title rivals, Fortune FC in a thrilling game at Kombo East. Real scored a goal in each half of the game to secure an important win.

At Yundum, the Gambia Armed Forces narrowly lost to Greater Tomorrow by 2-1.

In Bakau, Team Rhino triumphed against Steve Biko by beating the Bakau giant killers by 2-0.

On Sunday, city boys Banjul United lost to Samger at home by a goal to nil.

In Brikama, travelling Waa Banjul suffered a late peg back against Brikama United. These two teams are equal on the pitch for seven consecutive games now without a winner. Yesterday’s game ended one-all.

Another newly promoted side, BST Galaxy and serial champions Wallidan played a barren draw at the FIFA Goal Project in Yundum.

The first week produced a whopping 13 goals in 8 matches.