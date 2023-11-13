Mayor Lowe Completes Leadership Training Program at Bloomberg

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Rohey Malick Lowe, the Mayor of Banjul City Council, has recently completed leadership training with Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative.

This marks a significant accomplishment for her, as she already obtained leadership skills training since becoming the first female mayor of The Gambia in 2018. With this achievement, Lowe now adds another feather to her cap.

In a press release, she expressed gratitude for the opportunity to complete a year of leadership training with the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative.

She described the journey as transformative and acknowledged its contribution to enhancing her leadership abilities.

Reflecting on her first year in office, Lowe recognized the challenges faced but highlighted significant growth in various areas of leadership, including communication, attentive listening, and effective decision-making.

Additionally, she expressed deep appreciation to REFELA, Bloomberg Harvard, and the Banjul City Council for their invaluable guidance and mentorship throughout the training.